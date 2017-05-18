Dude realizes he's on live TV, so he busts out cringe-y dance moves
Fox 10 Phoenix was live on the scene after a car crashed into a building in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday. But while the chopper was grabbing some aerial shots, they panned to a man who took full advantage of his 35 seconds in the limelight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC