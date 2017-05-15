Dozens of countries hit by biggest 'ransomware' attack ever
"Our focus is on supporting organizations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively", the service said in a statement, "but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available". Organizations around the world were digging out this weekend from what experts are calling one of the biggest cyberattacks ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|Sat
|smor-ty
|3
|People who lie in court
|May 13
|Bullied
|1
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC