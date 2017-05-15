Dozens of countries hit by biggest 'r...

Dozens of countries hit by biggest 'ransomware' attack ever

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"Our focus is on supporting organizations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively", the service said in a statement, "but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available". Organizations around the world were digging out this weekend from what experts are calling one of the biggest cyberattacks ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 20 hr Quirky 193,140
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sat AZ BOYS 2,141
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sat smor-ty 233
white minorities Sat smor-ty 3
People who lie in court May 13 Bullied 1
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? May 13 Lks 3
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... May 9 GCH 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC