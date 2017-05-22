Docutech Expands In Scottsdale
Idaho Falls-based document and compliance software and technology provider Docutech announced this morning that it has opened up a new office in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company said it plans to grow in the operations, finance, sales, and marketing area in the new location.
