Dancing Arizona man attracts attention live news broadcast

Arizona man is captured doing the ROBOT during a live news broadcast after noticing a TV helicopter filming a nearby car crash Scottsdale, Arizona's Bryan Amann became a viral video star when he was filmed doing the robot and other dance moves during a live TV accident coverage He was working nearby, watching the accident coverage, told his coworkers that he was going to go out on the roof and try to capture the camera's attention An Arizona man captured the attention of a live news broadcast when he hijacked a multi-car accident report with a slew of slick dance moves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.