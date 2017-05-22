Crab & Mermaid in Old Town has closed; food truck still running
Crab & Mermaid in Old Town Scottsdale has closed. The seafood concept at 4218 N. Scottsdale Road, operated by Scottsdale-based Square One Concepts, which is best known for its local chain, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, closed its doors after about a year of operation.
