Community photos

More than 360 women, and a few men, attended the Women's Philanthropy luncheon March 30 at the Scottsdale Hilton Resort. The event raised $123,229, including 70 new gifts and 89 increased gifts.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
