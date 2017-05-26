Chandler and SRP butt heads over powe...

Chandler and SRP butt heads over power-line routes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Chandler and SRP butt heads over power-line routes Chandler residents are upset over SRP-proposed power line routes, and now city leaders are getting involved. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rZatiq The Salt River Project's proposed routes for power lines in Chandler are facing criticism and opposition again but this time the city council is getting involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 2 hr FrancesBenson 49
July 4th is evil 12 hr June 19th 4
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Thu bustawop 6
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) Wed John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,157
Anyone looking for a hook for blues May 29 Mariea888h at gmail 4
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 01 at 10:34AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC