Bluemercury Is Opening Its First Phoenix Location
On Friday, May 12, Phoenix beauty junkies will have a new place to get their makeup and skincare fix: Bluemercury . The nationwide beauty store and spa chain will open its second Valley location at The Shops at Town & Country located at 20th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.
