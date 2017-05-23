Birthday bash for dozens in Scottsdale over 9037 mins ago
The McDowell Village Senior Living Center is celebrating its 83 residents who will have birthdays in the 90s this year. SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A birthday party in Scottsdale is going to take 90-something candles and there won't be a shortage of things to celebrate.
