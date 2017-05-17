Apparently, these 4 Arizona cities are emerging travel destinations
Tourism is a big industry in Arizona, thanks to our fancy-pants parts of town such as Arcadia, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, as well as our abundance of national parks According to TripAdvisor's Seasonal Attractions Trend Index, which shows the top 25 attractions in the U.S. TripAdvisor users are searching out for spring visits, and how much that ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC