3-vehicle crash sends car into office building in Scottsdale
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rs9cQL Two of the vehicles that had obvious damage following a crash that sent a third car into an office building in Scottsdale on May 17, 2017. No one was hurt when a three-vehicle collision sent a car crashing into an office building Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|20 hr
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|Tue
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC