3-vehicle crash sends car into office...

3-vehicle crash sends car into office building in Scottsdale

13 hrs ago

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rs9cQL Two of the vehicles that had obvious damage following a crash that sent a third car into an office building in Scottsdale on May 17, 2017. No one was hurt when a three-vehicle collision sent a car crashing into an office building Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, officials said.

Comments made yesterday: 25,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,213

