Woman suspected of robbing 4 Phoenix-area banks is arrested
A woman suspected of being the so-called "SOS Bandit" who robbed four banks in the Phoenix metro area since January has been arrested. FBI officials announced Tuesday that 46-year-old Cornetta Newton was taken into custody on March 7 after an attempted bank robbery in Scottsdale.
