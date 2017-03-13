Woman suspected of robbing 4 Phoenix-...

Woman suspected of robbing 4 Phoenix-area banks is arrested

A woman suspected of being the so-called "SOS Bandit" who robbed four banks in the Phoenix metro area since January has been arrested. FBI officials announced Tuesday that 46-year-old Cornetta Newton was taken into custody on March 7 after an attempted bank robbery in Scottsdale.

