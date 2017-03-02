What would Jesus watch? Maybe Pure Fl...

What would Jesus watch? Maybe Pure Flix, dubbed the "Christian Netflix" by many viewers.

The Scottsdale, Ariz.-headquartered Christian film production and distribution company was founded in 2003 by David A.R. White and Russell Wolfe. The company's biggest hit to date is "God's Not Dead," which made almost $61 million on a $2 million budget, according to IMDb .

