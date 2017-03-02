Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for Godaddy
They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. 2/17/2017 - Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About John McCains foundation
|22 hr
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Feb 26
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Richard
|108
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|Feb 24
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC