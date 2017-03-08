Uberrito's Second Phoenix-Area Locati...

Uberrito's Second Phoenix-Area Location Coming Soon to Arcadia

Grand opening date set for March 23; Customers invited to register for free meal at March 21 sneak eat event Uberrito's second location in Phoenix will open March 23. Photo courtesy of Eugene Drake, Drake Studio Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- PHOENIX, AZ-- - Uberrito announced today the opening date for its second Phoenix-area location. Uberrito's newest Arcadia restaurant will hold its grand opening Thursday, March 23, 2017 and is located at 4325 East Indian School Road, Suite 150 in the Arcadia Gateway shopping center.

