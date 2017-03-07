U.S. drops to No. 7 best country in new ranking
The best country in the world is Switzerland, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Countries report. The United State clocked in at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|blank
|5
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Sun
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC