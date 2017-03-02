Two Captivating Young Artists Barrett Yueh and Vivian Zhao Perform In Recital 3/25

MusicaNova Orchestra presents a celebration of music for flute and piano in the next Young Artists Series concert, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 4:00 PM at the Arizona Piano Company, 4134 East Wood Street, Phoenix. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students, and are available online at the MusicaNova website and at the door.

