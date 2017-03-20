Trump aide Boris Epshteyn arrested in...

Trump aide Boris Epshteyn arrested in 2014 for sucker punching man in bar parking lot: Smoking Gun

In a small detail that did not come up prior to the 2106 election, it was revealed on Friday that Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to President Donald Trump and previous campaign spokesman, was arrested in 2014 for sucker punching a man in the parking lot of an Arizona bar. According to the Smoking Gun , Epshteyn - who made a name for himself during the 2016 campaign for his pugnacious appearances on cable TV - was taken into custody after a dispute inside a Scottsdale, Arizona nightspot ended with a one-punch fight in the parking lot resulting in Epshteyn being arrested and charged with assault.

