TPI Composites Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 03, 2017 -- TPI Composites, Inc. , the largest U.S.-based independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences: About TPI Composites, Inc. TPI Composites, Inc. is the largest U.S.-based independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading wind turbine manufacturers.

