Driving in the Valley of the Sun is a lot like going to the doctor as a man who recently turned 40: you're cruising along with no problems, and then all of a sudden, Dr. Top 9 quirks of driving on Valley roads Driving in the Valley of the Sun is a lot like going to the doctor as a man who recently turned 40: you're cruising along with no problems, and then all of a sudden, Dr. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mAzoZY Driving in the Valley of the Sun is a lot like going to the doctor as a man who recently turned 40: You're cruising along with no problems, and then all of a sudden, Dr. Handsy McViolator is all up in your business - literally - and you're wondering how you got there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.