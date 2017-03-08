Three-Way Race Under Way for Southwes...

Three-Way Race Under Way for Southwestern Division Vice Director Slot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: QST

A three-way race has shaped up to fill the ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director's chair. The candidates are Edward J. "Ned" Stearns, AA7A, of Scottsdale, Arizona, who served in the position briefly more than 10 years ago; Lawrence "Grant" Hays, WB6OTS, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Frank Westphal, K6FW, of Chino, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr chuckles 1,108
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mon blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,828 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC