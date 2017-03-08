Three-Way Race Under Way for Southwestern Division Vice Director Slot

A three-way race has shaped up to fill the ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director's chair. The candidates are Edward J. "Ned" Stearns, AA7A, of Scottsdale, Arizona, who served in the position briefly more than 10 years ago; Lawrence "Grant" Hays, WB6OTS, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Frank Westphal, K6FW, of Chino, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.