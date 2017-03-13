This Thursday Meet the WHIR in Phoeni...

This Thursday Meet the WHIR in Phoenix, AZ

17 hrs ago Read more: The WHIR

Attention all Phoenix-area dwellers or visitors: are you going to be in town this Thursday evening? If so, be sure to RSVP now to the WHIR Networking Event , taking place at Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale, AZ, on Mar. 16 from 6-9 p.m. More information and RSVP here. Thanks to our sponsors Lenovo and H5 Data Centers for providing complimentary food and drink for our attendees so they don't go hungry or thirsty from all the networking! Join our sponsors, the WHIR, and other decision-makers in the hosting and cloud industry for a fun evening, and don't forget to bring a business card to be entered for the chance to win a prize.

Scottsdale, AZ

