That's a wrap! Images from the 21st annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival

Film director Dani Menkin, left, stands with Bob Segelbaum, Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival executive director, at the opening-day film, "On the Map," in Scottsdale. Remnant South PHX pastor Warren Stewart, Jr. and Chris Stern Hyman, the great-granddaughter of Julius Rosenwald, pose together after speaking at the Scottsdale screening of "Rosenwald."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.