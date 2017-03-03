Taser International and VieVu, two of the nation's leading providers of police body-worn cameras, are carving out a legal battleground in Phoenix over a now-defunct bid to contract with the city's police. Taser sues body-camera rival VieVu after Phoenix bidding process, citing quality concerns PHOENIX -- Taser International and VieVu, two of the nation's leading providers of police body-worn cameras, are carving out a legal battleground in Phoenix over a now-defunct bid to contract with the city's police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.