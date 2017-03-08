Show features writings of children fr...

Show features writings of children from Terezin

"The Loveliness of Air," an electroacoustic original composition based upon selected poetry and prose of children under the age of 15 who were victims of the Terezin Nazi concentration camp, will be performed 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Arizona State University Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The program includes narrations in more than 10 languages and features guest solo artist Dr. Anna Marie Wytko, associate professor of music at Kansas State University.

