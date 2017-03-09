Scottsdale baker Heather Walker is one of nine contestants competing in the Food Network show that premieres on March 12. The grand prize: $50,000. Scottsdale mom vies for $50K in Food Network's 'Spring Baking Competition' Scottsdale baker Heather Walker is one of nine contestants competing in the Food Network show that premieres on March 12. The grand prize: $50,000.

