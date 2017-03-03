Scottsdale activist who was arrested ...

Scottsdale activist who was arrested files notice of claim against city

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Scottsdale resident who was arrested at a City Council meeting in February has filed a notice of claim with the city, saying he is preparing for a lawsuit over an alleged civil-rights violation. Scottsdale activist who was arrested files notice of claim against city A Scottsdale resident who was arrested at a City Council meeting in February has filed a notice of claim with the city, saying he is preparing for a lawsuit over an alleged civil-rights violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 26 min Texxy the Indepen... 193,131
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 17 hr Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... Fri MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Thu Jessicabrittani 27
Illegal Alien Crime Report Thu lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC