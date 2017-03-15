In recent years, surging development along the McDowell Road corridor has been in the process of replacing vacant commercial lots with mixed-use properties and multifamily residences. Residential and mixed-use development ramps up along south Scottsdale's McDowell Road In recent years, surging development along the McDowell Road corridor has been in the process of replacing vacant commercial lots with mixed-use properties and multifamily residences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.