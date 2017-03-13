Property tax putting off potential fo...

Property tax putting off potential foreign buyers, warns agency

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SCOTLAND'S new property tax is deterring foreign investors from buying luxury homes in the country, it has been claimed after two major deals fell through. But he was deterred when he learned the deal would cost him A 162,000 in property tax - about A 50,000 more than if he had bought a similar property down south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr Okie 1,113
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 10 hr Bluejohnson 112
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Sun cocorico 3
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Mar 11 Radio88 3
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Mar 11 TozOsmar 22
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC