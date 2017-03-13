Property tax putting off potential foreign buyers, warns agency
SCOTLAND'S new property tax is deterring foreign investors from buying luxury homes in the country, it has been claimed after two major deals fell through. But he was deterred when he learned the deal would cost him A 162,000 in property tax - about A 50,000 more than if he had bought a similar property down south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Okie
|1,113
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|Bluejohnson
|112
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|Sun
|Grey
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Sun
|cocorico
|3
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mar 11
|Radio88
|3
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Mar 11
|TozOsmar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC