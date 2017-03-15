Phoenix-area premier of 'I Am Jane Do...

Phoenix-area premier of 'I Am Jane Doe' puts spotlight on child sex trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

"I Am Jane Doe'' is a feature documentary about underage sex trafficking through the use of online sources. The film willshow at the Harkins Camelview starting Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) 3 hr Johnny 23
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) 3 hr Jesus 6
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 3 hr Jolmar 114
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 7 hr tony 17
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr chuckles 1,116
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Tue Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Tue True Christian wi... 4
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC