Paxton gets loose in spring training ...

Paxton gets loose in spring training debut

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Paxton, a projected part of the Mariners' starting rotation, went two innings in Seattle's 4-2 win at Scottsdale, Ariz. He gave up two runs, those coming on a home run by Ian Desmond, and three hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 6 hr Righty01 193,132
News Hundreds expected at Phoenix pro-Trump rally 6 hr MAGA2016 1
News Deported single dad worries about the future of... 8 hr MAGA2016 1
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... Fri Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... Fri MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Thu Jessicabrittani 27
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC