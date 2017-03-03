One of the Valley's best BBQ joints i...

One of the Valley's best BBQ joints is opening in Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Business Journal

One of the Valley's best barbecue spots is coming to Scottsdale. Naked BBQ, which has had its home in northwest Phoenix for a number of years, will be opening a second location at 10240 N 90 th St., near Shea Boulevard next to Portillo's Hot Dogs in a space formerly occupied by Cousins Subs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... 1 hr MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) 15 hr Jessicabrittani 27
Illegal Alien Crime Report 18 hr lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC