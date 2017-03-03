One of the Valley's best BBQ joints is opening in Scottsdale
One of the Valley's best barbecue spots is coming to Scottsdale. Naked BBQ, which has had its home in northwest Phoenix for a number of years, will be opening a second location at 10240 N 90 th St., near Shea Boulevard next to Portillo's Hot Dogs in a space formerly occupied by Cousins Subs.
