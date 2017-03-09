One man makes big difference to community during lifetime
One man makes big difference to community during lifetime Scottsdale history: Bill Jenkins' life was one of active involvement in country and community Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mqW0uZ One of the people who helped make Scottsdale such a great city was my friend of 50 years, Bill Jenkins. Many of you may remember him from his days as a member of the Scottsdale City Council, first as a councilman and then as our mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|28 min
|Radio88
|3
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|TozOsmar
|22
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|tom on 27th
|109
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,110
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Thu
|joanNYadoptees
|6
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|blank
|5
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC