NFL's David Parry Threatens Revenge On Cops In Crazy Arrest Video
Indianapolis Colts lineman David Parry vowed to "come after" the cops who arrested him for allegedly drunkenly stealing a golf cart ... and the threats were all captured on video. TMZ Sports obtained footage of Parry back at the police station in Scottsdale, AZ -- which begins with the 300-pounder lying on the floor of his jail cell.
