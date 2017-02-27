NFL Player David Parry Hurled Anti-Gay Slurs at Cops During Drunken Arrest
According to police reports, Parry was confronted by police in Scottsdale, Arizona for attacking a taxi cart driver and stealing his vehicle early last Saturday morning. The victim told police he picked up Parry and two others from a bar in downtown Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|Informant
|16
|About John McCains foundation
|Tue
|Tommy
|1
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Feb 26
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Richard
|108
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|Feb 24
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC