MusicaNova Presents Traditional China...

MusicaNova Presents Traditional China 4/2

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MusicaNova Orchestra presents Traditional China: A Cultural Celebration in a free, family-friendly community concert on Sunday, April 2nd at 3:00 PM, at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, at the corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads. The concert celebrates traditions of Chinese instrumental music played on instruments that date back as much as 8,000 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... 56 min True Christian wi... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr Okie 1,113
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 14 hr Bluejohnson 112
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Mar 11 Radio88 3
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Mar 11 TozOsmar 22
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC