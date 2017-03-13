MusicaNova Presents Traditional China 4/2
MusicaNova Orchestra presents Traditional China: A Cultural Celebration in a free, family-friendly community concert on Sunday, April 2nd at 3:00 PM, at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, at the corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads. The concert celebrates traditions of Chinese instrumental music played on instruments that date back as much as 8,000 years.
