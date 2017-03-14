Luck of the Irish spreads to all Cath...

Luck of the Irish spreads to all Catholics this Lent

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Catholic Sun Phoenix

A woman receives Communion from Archbishop Bernardito Auzu, Vatican nuncio to the United Nations, during the 2015 St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted has given a dispensation from the law of abstinence from meat for the faithful of the Diocese of Phoenix for St. Patrick's Day, but has asked them to perform some other act of penance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 6 hr Joe 113
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr chuckles 1,116
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 19 hr Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... 20 hr True Christian wi... 4
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Mar 11 Radio88 3
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC