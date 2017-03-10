Indianapolis Colts player David Parry pleads not guilty in Scottsdale golf-cart theft, wreck
Indianapolis Colts player David Parry is facing felony charges for robbery and unlawful use of means of transportation after his arrest in Scottsdale.
