Indianapolis Colts player David Parry is facing felony charges for robbery and unlawful use of means of transportation after his arrest in Scottsdale. Indianapolis Colts player David Parry pleads not guilty in Scottsdale golf-cart theft, wreck Indianapolis Colts player David Parry is facing felony charges for robbery and unlawful use of means of transportation after his arrest in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.