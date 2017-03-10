Indianapolis Colts player David Parry...

Indianapolis Colts player David Parry pleads not guilty in Scottsdale golf-cart theft, wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Indianapolis Colts player David Parry is facing felony charges for robbery and unlawful use of means of transportation after his arrest in Scottsdale. Indianapolis Colts player David Parry pleads not guilty in Scottsdale golf-cart theft, wreck Indianapolis Colts player David Parry is facing felony charges for robbery and unlawful use of means of transportation after his arrest in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr HotnPhx 1,110
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Thu joanNYadoptees 6
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mar 6 blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC