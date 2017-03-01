Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro P...

Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During February 2017

February's best art turned up in all sorts of places - from a funky bungalow in Roosevelt Row to a pedestrian-friendly waterfront in Scottsdale. The month's best offerings included sculpture, photography, painting, and more.

