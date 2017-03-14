Girly Girlz Summer Camp

Girly Girlz Summer Camp

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

Girly Girlz Tea & Trinkets in Scottsdale was founded on the idea that girls are truly sugar and spice and everything nice! Girly Girlz is a place where every girly can feel like a princess - or a rock star! - for a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 13 hr Joe 113
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr chuckles 1,116
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Tue Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Tue True Christian wi... 4
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC