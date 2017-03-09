Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architec...

Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture in Scottsdale keeps accreditation

The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture will begin operating as an independent school separate from the foundation that has overseen it, a move that will allow it to maintain its accreditation. Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture in Scottsdale keeps accreditation The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture will begin operating as an independent school separate from the foundation that has overseen it, a move that will allow it to maintain its accreditation.

