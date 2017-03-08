Eric Tamayo has been appointed Golf Sales Representative - Camelback Golf Club at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale - AZ, USA JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa's Camelback Golf Club today announces the appointment of Eric Tamayo to Golf Sales Representative. The position speaks to the high demand of customers searching for a premier golf experience, and allows Camelback Inn to further promote its two world-class courses - Ambiente and Padre.

