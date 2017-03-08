Eric Tamayo has been appointed Golf S...

Eric Tamayo has been appointed Golf Sales Representative - Camelback Golf Club at JW Marriott Cam...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Eric Tamayo has been appointed Golf Sales Representative - Camelback Golf Club at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale - AZ, USA JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa's Camelback Golf Club today announces the appointment of Eric Tamayo to Golf Sales Representative. The position speaks to the high demand of customers searching for a premier golf experience, and allows Camelback Inn to further promote its two world-class courses - Ambiente and Padre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 1 hr joanNYadoptees 6
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,108
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mon blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC