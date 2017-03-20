Emmett/Furla To Develop Series Based On 'The Dirty' Blogger Nik Richie
EXCLUSIVE : Emmett/Furla/Oasis partners Randall Emmett and George Furla have aligned with Nik Richie to produce a scripted TV series based on his memoir Sex, Lies, and The Dirty . The memoir details Richie's rags to riches rise to success as the founder of the infamous celebrity gossip blog thedirty.com.
