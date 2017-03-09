Dierks Bentley Opens Third Whiskey Ro...

Dierks Bentley Opens Third Whiskey Row Restaurant-Celebrates...

Dierks Bentley's third Whiskey Row restaurant is up and running. The new location in Gilbert, Ariz., joins previous ventures in Tempe and Scottsdale, Ariz.

