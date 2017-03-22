David Parry Update
Colts NT David Parry has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor from his arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona last month. Parry was charged with theft of a means of transportation and resisting arrest with physical force, which are both felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stampede Blue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|chuckles
|1,108
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|blank
|5
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|Mar 6
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|Mar 6
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mar 6
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mar 6
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|Mar 6
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC