Colorado Rockies: Greg Holland Throws Second Simulated Game
Greg Holland threw his second simulated game for the Colorado Rockies on Monday morning at their spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. The right-handed reliever, signed in the offseason, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery .
