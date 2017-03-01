Chef keeps things fresh at Stock and ...

Chef keeps things fresh at Stock and Stable

By Patty Talahongva It has been a busy nine months since opening day for Stock and Stable, 5538 N. 7th St., and Chef Joe Absolar continues to tweak his menu and keep an eye out on customer favorites. Absolar works for Les and Diane Corieri, the owners of Evening Entertainment Group, which has several nightclubs in Scottsdale and Chicago.

