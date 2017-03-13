Channel 10's John Hook new book delves into unsolved Scottsdale murder of actor Bob Crane
Channel 10's John Hook new book delves into unsolved Scottsdale murder of actor Bob Crane The anchor found himself getting obsessed with the murder of the "Hogan's Heroes" star. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ng5meG Channel 10 anchor John Hook has written a book, "Who Killed Bob Crane," about the 1978 murder of the "Hogan's Heroes" star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Okie
|1,113
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Bluejohnson
|112
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|Sun
|Grey
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Sun
|cocorico
|3
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mar 11
|Radio88
|3
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Mar 11
|TozOsmar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC