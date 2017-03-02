Bottega Pizzeria replaces Pomo Pizzeria in Glendale, opens March 3 Say good-bye to Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana and hello to Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante. The Glendale space reopens March 3. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lCU6Vi Italian-born business partners Nick DiLello and executive chef Giancarlo Stefanutto purchased the Glendale location of Pomo from their friend, Stefano Fabbri, on Feb. 1. After spending the last month sprucing up the space, the duo will unveil the new Bottega with a grand opening from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.