Bottega Pizzeria replaces Pomo Pizzer...

Bottega Pizzeria replaces Pomo Pizzeria in Glendale, opens March 3

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Bottega Pizzeria replaces Pomo Pizzeria in Glendale, opens March 3 Say good-bye to Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana and hello to Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante. The Glendale space reopens March 3. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lCU6Vi Italian-born business partners Nick DiLello and executive chef Giancarlo Stefanutto purchased the Glendale location of Pomo from their friend, Stefano Fabbri, on Feb. 1. After spending the last month sprucing up the space, the duo will unveil the new Bottega with a grand opening from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) 1 hr Jessicabrittani 27
Illegal Alien Crime Report 4 hr lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Feb 26 Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Feb 26 Okie 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC