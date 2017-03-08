Bend the Arc rabbi to speak about Sha...

Bend the Arc rabbi to speak about Shabbat

Rabbi Dr. Aryeh Cohen, professor of rabbinic literature at the Ziegler School for Rabbinic Studies of the American Jewish University, and the rabbi in residence at Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice, will speak about "Deep Shabbos: On Doing Nothing as Doing Something" at a Valley Beit Midrash lecture, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Congregation Or Tzion, 9096 E. Bahia Drive, Suite 106, Scottsdale. Cohen's latest book is "Justice in the City: An Argument from the Sources of Rabbinic Judaism" and he is also working on a feminist commentary to Tractate Shabbat of the Babylonian Talmud, which is part of an international feminist commentary project on the Babylonian Talmud that will be published by Mohr Siebeck.

